SP advises tribals to give importance to education to achieve growth

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 06:29 PM

Tribals accord a grand welcome to SP Gaush Alam and DFO Prashanth Patil who attend an Athmeeya Sammalenam held by police at Chimmangudi village in Sirikonda mandal on Tuesday

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam advised the tribals to focus on studies in order to achieve growth of their families. He along with District Forest Officer Prasanth Patil participated in an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme held by the police department at remote Chimmangudi village in Sirikonda mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Alam underlined the need to have education among the tribal youngsters. He opined that the tribals could achieve development only with the help of education. He told them to avail government schemes meant for STs and to reach higher goals.

He asked them to shun bad habits such as consumption of Gudumba or illicitly distilled liquor and banned ganja.

The Superintendent further urged the tribals not to farm wildlife. He said that stern action would be taken against those who set up electrified snares by stealing power from electricity lines. He requested them to utilise their right to vote. Prasanth Patil also spoke. He stated that illegal transportation of timber and felling of trees were culpable offences.

Utnoor DSP Ch Nagender, Echoda Inspector E Bheemesh, Sirikonda Sub-Inspector B Naveen, his counterparts from Neradigonda and Echoda Srikanth and G Naresh respectively attended the programme.