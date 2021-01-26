Ricky Ponting wants Mitchell Starc to be at his best against South Africa

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting wants the left arm pace bowler to work on his bowling if he wants a place in the team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: Australia’s premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been disappointing in the Test series against India that the visitors won 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While World No.1 Test bowler Pat Cummins was at his best and winning the Man of the Series trophy for his exploits, Starc looked a pale shadow of his past. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting wants the left arm pace bowler to work on his bowling if he wants a place in the team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

“It all depends on what he does between now and then in the nets, it’s as simple as that. We’ve been talking about how he just didn’t swing the ball. He swung the ball beautifully in the first two Tests but didn’t swing it after that. We also know that there might be someone better to play. He can do something to prove to the coaches around the squad that he’s swinging that new ball. In South Africa, the ball does move and we know how dangerous he is when the ball does swing,” said Ponting.

