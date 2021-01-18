Ridhi Mehra’s new collection ‘Zoya’ perfect for new normal

Fashion designer Ridhi Mehra talks about her limited collection Zoya, working in the new normal and keeping up with the ever-changing market

Using the lockdown to its full advantage, Delhi-based fashion designer Ridhi Mehra is back with a new collection called Zoya, which is perfect for the new normal we are living in now. Her collection, which features heavy use of velvet with delicate embroidery, is ideal for the small, intimate gatherings during the pandemic.

“It’s limited edition silk velvet collection. This year, we wanted to come out with a capsule collection and chose to do kurtas with salwars rather than pants, anarkalis with jewel tasselled sleeves. The feel is very regal with muted colours, the silhouettes are not over-the-top and ideal for small occasions. We have also done a lot of bright shades like fuchsia, onion pink, royal blue, olive greens, etc.,” explains Ridhi.

Clients can also get their outfits customised in the colours they want. Since starting her eponymous label in 2012, Ridhi’s vintage-inspired Indian craftsmanship fused with European tailoring has got her clientele not just within the country, but also abroad.

Like everyone else, the pandemic forced her to change her production style and watch the constantly changing market and situation. “We are working more on made-to-order and improving customer service. We have changed the way we have structured the company this year and cut down on exhibitions and showcases. We did a virtual show of our collection ‘Reflections’ in the Lakme Fashion Digital week last year. The markets are uncertain. Taking gradual steps is the right way to move forward now,” adds Ridhi, whose creations have been worn by A-listers such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, etc.

Her collection, ‘Reflections’, inspired by the royal heritage of Kutch and its signature bright colours heavily focused on fusion wear style silhouettes, streamlined lehengas with a lot of mirror work, gota patti, zari on silk textiles and prints in chiffon and organza. And that’s something, she says, that will continue into this year.

Pre-drape saris will be big, I see people going for more classic silhouettes in muted colours. People want masks with every outfit and want more shimmery and embroidered masks,” observes Ridhi. She is also happy with the renewed interest in ‘Make in India’ that has boosted the prospects of artisans across the country.

“Lockdown taught us new ways of working and making time for ourselves. Before the pandemic, we were non-stop in ‘On’ mode. There was a time when we thought work from home is not manageable. Make in India has really helped upcoming designers with great ideas and going local is the best thing our country has done,” says Ridhi, who is now busy with her prêt collection inspired by summer which is expected to launch by March and is an “under-20 collection, more casual that one can wear during the day”.

