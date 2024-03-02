Rihanna dances to ‘Zingaat’ with Janhvi Kapoor at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash

The Bollywood actor shared a video of Rihanna dancing with her to the beats of the 'Dhadak' track, surrounded by other guests at the event.

By ANI Updated On - 2 March 2024, 02:26 PM

Jamnagar: Pop queen Rihanna and actor Janhvi Kapoor shared ‘thumkas’ on the latter’s song ‘Zingaat’ at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.

The Bollywood actor posted a video of Rihanna dancing with her to the beats of the track from the fim ‘Dhadak.’ They were surrounded by other guests at the event.

Sharing the video, Jhanvi wrote, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye.”

In her first visit to India, Rihanna, donning a fluorescent glittering bodycon ensemble topped with a flowing gown performed a medeley of her hits including “We Found Love” “Work”, “Wild Thoughts”, “Birthday Cake”, “Pour It Up” and “Pose”.

Intrestingly, she performed barefoot, something that did not go unnoticed by fans on social media

Ahead of her performance, the “Diamonds” star She said she was happy to be a part of such a significant occasion and wished Anant and Radhika a blessed future together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In the video, Janhvi can be seen teaching Rihanna how to ace ‘thumkas’ with the Barbadian singer following her lead.

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

While one user wrote, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC.” another commented, “Moment.”

In the viral videos, Rihanna can also be seen interacting with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

The singer was seen belting out some of her all-time hits including ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Pour it Up’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Wild Things’, among others.

At the end of her performance she put on a pink cap and was joined by the Ambani family on stage.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who’s who from different fields arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

The guests are still making their way to attend the wedding festivities.