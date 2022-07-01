Ring Road around Siddipet to ease traffic: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao laying foundation for the construction of ring road around Siddipet.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the 88-KM long Ring Road around Siddipet town will ease the traffic besides improving the connectivity from one side to another side of the town. The Minister said that they will build a two-lane road at an outlay of Rs 160 crore.

Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for the Ring Road at Chinna Kodur Mandal headquarters on Friday, the Minister said that the road will go through Bussapur, Pulluru, Malyala, Gangapur, Machapur, Chinna Koduru, Ramunipatla, Gonepally, Obulapur, Palamakula, Venkatapur and Bandaram villages. He further said that the Ring Road will touch seven adjacent mandals-Kondapaka-Thoguta-Dubbaka-Siddipet Rural-Narayanaraopet-Chinnakoduru and Nanganuru Mandals- to Siddipet town.

With the construction of the Ring Road, Rao said the Sididpet town will witness a swift development besides attracting a lot of industrial investments around the town boosting the all round development of the area. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for granting the Ring Road for Siddipet town, Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao as a visionary, as he had the idea of building a ring road more than two decades ago when he built a single-line ring road from Bussapur to Timmaipally.

Talking about the Rythu Bandhu fund release, he said that Chandrashekhar Rao was very much committed to releasing money despite having a lot of financial challenges. While every government in the country was trying to impose burdens on farmers, Rao said that the Telangana government was giving the farmers incentives to help them at the time of cultivation. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.

Harish Rao, who participated in multiple programmes in Chinna Koduru Mandal, has inaugurated a 33/11KV sub-station at Anantha Sagar village, and a 10,000 metric tonnes storage capacity godown at Cherla Ankireddypally, before laying a foundation stone for the construction of a kitchen at High School in Sikindlapur village. Rao has inaugurated a water plant installed by Bala Vikasa at Mallaram and inaugurated an electricity section building at Medipally village.