Rishabh Pant visits India’s training camp ahead of Asia Cup

Pant, who is on a long comeback trail with no set timeline of return, is making strong recovery from the injuries suffered in a horrific car accident last December.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 05:39 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Alur: Stationed at the National Cricket Academy here for his recovery and rehabilitation work, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a visit to India’s training camp ahead of the Asia Cup.

In a video shared by the Indian cricket board on social media, Pant can be seen grinning ear to ear as he enters the field and meets his teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur, before heading for a chat with the head coach Rahul Dravid.

Recently, the explosive batter was seen batting in a recreational event here during the Independence Day.

The little shimmy down the pitch might have come as a confidence booster for the batter as well because the crash had affected his knee the most.

The BCCI also shared another video from the team’s training camp here, with the team scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

India will take on arch rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on September 2 in Pallekele, for which they are already without the services of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul.

Rahul will remain at the NCA and is expected to join the team for the Super 4 stage, but a call on his participation will be taken on September 4 — when India plays its second game of the Asia Cup against Nepal.