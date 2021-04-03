Rising Covid cases: MNCs to extend ‘work from home’ option for employees

The WFH system is likely to continue till the end of the year, according to industry sources

Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: After spending most of 2020 working from home, many techies in Hyderabad were hoping to be back in office soon. However, the hope appears to be have been short-lived with the spurt in Covid-19 cases prompting many multi-national companies mulling to extend Work From Home (WFH) mode further.

“Many companies were looking to work with 90-100 per cent staff in offices by mid-2021. However, the rising number of cases has put that idea on hold. After reviewing the situation, it seems like only around 30-35 per cent employees of most companies will be working from office. It might increase to 60-70 per cent by early 2022,” said Bharani Kumar Aroll, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association.

Advising the companies to make working from office a voluntary option for employees, Society for Cyberabad Security Council secretary general Krishna Yedula shared that several companies had reported 90-100 per cent work productivity despite employees working from home.

“The cases are increasing day-by-day and one should not take any risk. To get to office, many employees take company-provided cabs along with their colleagues. The number of housekeeping staff will also have to be increased. Both of these will increase the exposure of every person present in the office. So it is better that the companies delay the work from office option, at least for now,” he added.

Although working from home has presented several challenges, many employees are also not so keen to return to the offices. Sharing their concerns, Vinay Kumar Pyaraka, founder, Information Technology Employees Association, said: “Although a little overburdened, most employees feel safe working from home. Working from office will put their family members too at risk.”

For now, most companies have chosen to maintain status quo on WFH situation, according to Bharani Kumar.

“The companies might select from two models when asking employees to return to office later this year — one in which only essential employees work from office, and another, a roster-based work from office shift, where only a certain percent of employees work from office during the week,” he added.

