Watch: Drones to help streamline chaotic traffic in Cyberabad

The Cyberabad Traffic Police in partnership with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday announced the deployment of the Third Eye Traffic Monitoring Drone capability.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: An eye in the sky will now help streamline the traffic chaos that have become a common factor on the streets of a bustling Cyberabad.

This cutting-edge unmanned aerial surveillance vehicle (UASV) sets in motion a significant stride towards enhanced traffic management system in the region, the police traffic said.

Equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities, the Third Eye Traffic Monitoring Drone will enable real-time updates of traffic flow and related issues, allowing Traffic Police teams to address them rapidly and ensure smoother commute for road users.

This collaborative initiative leverages technological advancements to optimize traffic management strategies, ultimately contributing to improved road safety and efficiency across Cyberabad Police Limits, a press release said.

Watch: