RMP misbehaves with minor girl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A Registered Medicine Practitioner allegedly misbehaved with a teenaged girl who went for treatment at his clinic at Jeedimetla on Wednesday. The 15-year-old girl, who was unwell, had gone to see Srinivas Reddy, the RMP along with her maternal uncle when the incident occurred.

Police said Srinivas Reddy, in the guise of checkup, asked her uncle to stay outside and allegedly made sexual advances towards her. However, she resisted and raised an alarm and came out. Based on a complaint, the Jeedimetla police booked a case.