Robert Downey Jr. congratulated Johnny Depp after trial win

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:37 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Congratulations are pouring in for Johnny Depp from not just his fans from across the world but also his colleagues in the film industries. As per latest revelations, Hollywood’s superstar Robert Downey Jr. congratulated Depp via video call after he won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As disclosed by Johnny’s close buddy Josh Richman during a charity live broadcast event for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the ‘Iron Man’ actor gave Depp a FaceTime call to celebrate his victory. ‘John, thank God it’s over,’ Robert, 57, remarked to his friend Johnny, 59. The word of the call broke amid Amber’s allegations that the defamation trial verdict was ‘unfair’.

According to ‘DailyMail.co.uk’, Josh stated that when the news broke, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star was ‘stoic’ in a UK hotel room, while friends and employees ‘cried and yelled’.

Meanwhile, Amber has spoken out for the first time about her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny, saying that the ‘unfair’ conviction was the product of biased ‘social media representation’ and accusing the actor of trying to persuade the jury by calling ‘paid employees and randos’ on the stand.