Roma suffers 4-1 defeat against newly-promoted Genoa in Serie A

Mateo Retegui put the home side back in the lead just before halftime with some impressive teamwork, despite Bryan Cristante's 22nd-minute equalizer.

By IANS Updated On - 11:20 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

Rome: Roma’s poor form in Serie A continued as they were destroyed by newly-promoted Genoa 4-1.

Having only picked up one victory from their previous five games, the Giallorossi’s slow start to the new season continued when they found themselves behind after five minutes when ex-Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman assisted for Albert Gudmundsson to finish with a low strike, reports Xinhua

Despite Bryan Cristante’s equaliser in the 22nd minute, Mateo Retegui restored the lead for the home side on the stroke of halftime after some good team play.

Genoa extended their lead in the 74th minute with Rade Dragusin’s header, before Junior Messias sealed the win with a first-time strike.

Also on Thursday, Fiorentina shared the spoils with Frosinone in a 1-1 draw, while Monza and Bologna played out a goalless draw.