FIFA unveils 16 host stadiums for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and US

The 2026 World Cup will mark the inaugural tournament spanning three countries, with the participating teams rising from 32 to 48.

By IANS Updated On - 11:19 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

Geneva: FIFA has released its list of the 16 stadiums which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup to take place across three countries, with the number of participating teams set to increase from the current 32 up to 48, reports Xinhua.

Canada will see Toronto and Vancouver host matches, while Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will each have one stadium in Mexico.

The United States will stage games across 11 stadiums in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.