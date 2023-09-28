Girona takes La Liga lead with 2-1 victory against Villarreal

By IANS Updated On - 11:18 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

Madrid: Girona are the new leaders of La Liga after a 2-1 win away to Villarreal.

Although Dani Parejo’s 48th-minute penalty had put Villarreal ahead, the Catalonian side saw Artem Dovbyk’s header draw them level in the 55th minute, with new FC Barcelona loanee Eric Garcia following up with a winning header from a free kick, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid move second with a 2-0 win at home to Las Palmas, with Brahim Diaz justifying his first start of the season by putting them ahead in first-half injury time.

Joselu sealed the win for Real Madrid early in the second half, although Carlo Ancelotti’s side were again guilty of wasting chances against the recently-promoted side.

Athletic Bilbao and Getafe drew an entertaining game 2-2, with the home side taking the lead thanks to Yuri’s thumping free kick.

However, Oihan Sancet was sent off for a high foot in first-half injury time, and Getafe leveled early in the second half when Gaston Alvarez’s header took a big deflection on its way to goal.

Inaki Williams scored an excellent individual goal to put 10-man Athletic back ahead, but another header from Juan Latasa in the 82nd minute earned Getafe a point, before Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was sent off in injury time after apparently telling one of his players to feign injury.

Carlos Fernandez scored the only goal of the game as Real Sociedad won 1-0 away to Valencia, with the visitors seeing seven yellow cards and Valencia’s Selim Amallah sent off in a bad-tempered affair.

Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 in an even match with both sides guilty of spurning chances and Rayo ending with 10 men after Abdul Mumin’s 88th-minute red card.

On Tuesday, FC Barcelona drew 2-2 in Mallorca, while Sevilla won 5-1 at home to Almeria.