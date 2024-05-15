Romantic comedy ‘Sangeet’ kick-starts with puja ceremony

Sangeet’ -- a tale of love, family, and the melodies of life -- revolves around Samarth, portrayed by Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, whose life takes an unexpected yet entertaining turn during his brother’s wedding festivities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 04:05 PM

Hyderabad: Lahari Films and RB Studios are thrilled to announce the commencement of production for their film ‘Sangeet’ with a traditional puja ceremony on Tuesday. The script was handed over by Niharika Konidela and camera was switched on by Shourya, while SS Karthikeya has given the movie’s first clap.

The event marked the beginning of what promises to be an emotional roller coaster, as the team gathers to bring to life the captivating narrative penned by writer and director Saad Khan of ‘Humble Politician Nograj’ fame.

‘Sangeet’ — a tale of love, family, and the melodies of life — revolves around Samarth, portrayed by Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, whose life takes an unexpected yet entertaining turn during his brother’s wedding festivities.

Nikhil is prolific as a social media influencer, and is being introduced by Lahari Films as the hero. Teju Aswini joins the ensemble cast as the leading lady.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Simha shared, “Embarking on this journey feels surreal. ‘Sangeet’ is a story close to my heart, and I am eager to delve into the intricacies of the protagonist’s emotions. I believe this film will resonate deeply with audiences, and I am honoured to be a part of it, especially the team and the director Saad Khan.”

Teju Ashwini, who essays the role of Swara, expressed her excitement, saying, “‘Sangeet’ delves into the essence of relationships and celebrates the beauty of life’s melodies. I am thrilled to collaborate with such a talented team and excited to bring the character to life.”

Director Saad Khan, known for his distinct storytelling, shared his vision for ‘Sangeet’, stating, “With ‘Sangeet’, we aim to capture the behind-the-scenes madness a family goes through during a wedding. It’s wonderful to be working with Naveen, Chandru and Shravanthi as producers who have already made a strong mark with their previous Telugu films, and it’s refreshing to see producers trusting artistes to freely express their creativity.”

‘Sangeet’ is produced by Naveen Manoharan, Chandru Manoharan, and Shravanthi Naveen, in association with Firstaction, a Rainshine company, headed by executive producer Maaz Khan. The film also stars NSD teacher and actor Vikram Shiva, Surya Ganapathy, Nishanth Sai, and comedian Harsha Chemudu in a vivacious role.

As the production gears up, ‘Sangeet’ promises to be genre bending, unpredictable yet thoroughly entertaining.