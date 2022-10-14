Watch: Chain snatcher caught red-handed, thrashed in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 06:58 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: A chain-snatcher was caught red-handed at Gopalapuram on Friday morning and thrashed by the locals before handing him over to the police.

The incident occurred around 11 am, when a woman pedestrian was walking on the main road near Sangeet junction, when the thief came from behind and snatched her gold chain.

She immediately raised an alarm, following which a traffic cop who was on duty nearby rushed to her rescue and with the help of others, nabbed the chain snatcher. The Gopalapuram police are investigating.