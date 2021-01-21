Ronaldo feels Italian Super Cup will boost Juventus’ confidence

Juventus won the Italian Super Cup title after securing a 2-0 win over Napoli here on Thursday. It was the club’s ninth Italian Super Cup title and Andrea Pirlo’s first trophy as a manager.

By | Published: 12:35 pm

Reggio Emilia [Italy], January 21 (ANI): After guiding Juventus to the Italian Super Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo said it will give them a confidence boost which they must use in the upcoming fixtures.

“It was a tough game and the pitch was difficult, but the team stayed focused and we’ve won an important trophy which will give us a confidence boost. We’re very pleased. Now we must use that to win our upcoming fixtures,” the club’s official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

The first half of the game witnessed a tough competition, with both clubs restricting each other from taking the lead. The first real chance of the game came in the 28th minute when Mario Rui crossed the ball into the box for Lozano, who struck a dangerous header that saw Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny make an incredible save to push it out.

With the game at 0-0, Juventus started pressing in the second half and eventually broke the deadlock with the help of Ronaldo’s stunning 64th-minute goal. Napoli had a really good chance of levelling the scores when they were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute. However, Insigne missed the opportunity. As the match inched closer to its conclusion, Alvaro Morata scored a goal, giving Juventus a 2-0 win in the match.

Ronaldo also expressed elation on Twitter as he wrote: “Very happy with my 4th title in Italy… We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine!”

Juventus will now return to action on Sunday when they face Bologna in Serie A.