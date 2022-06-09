Rowdy sheeter detained for ruckus on movie set in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: An unidentified man created nuisance during a movie shooting with Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny as the hero, at Hasthinapuram in Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the VJ turned actor was shooting for his upcoming film titled ‘ATM’ in Hasthinapuram. The man allegedly barged into the sets and created a ruckus and also tried to attack Sunny, it is alleged.

The production crew became alert and immediately sent Sunny in his vehicle. The crew also informed the police about the incident. The Vanasthalipuram police are investigating.

Sources said a rowdy sheeter was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .