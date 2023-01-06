RPF catches over 1200 transgenders for creating nuisance in trains

The RPF is responsible for the security of railway property, passengers, passenger areas and related matters.

By IANS Published Date - 07:42 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has caught more than 1200 transgenders for creating a nuisance and indulging in misbehaviour in trains.

The RPF is responsible for the security of railway property, passengers, passenger areas and related matters.

In order to facilitate hassle-free travel and instil a sense of security among the passengers, the RPF launched a month-long pan-India campaign against unauthorised entry into coaches reserved for women and persons with disabilities, nuisance, begging and extortion by transgenders and seat cornering by unauthorised persons in general coaches.

During this, more than 5,100 persons were arrested for travelling or entering in coaches reserved for women and more than 6,300 were arrested for occupying or entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities. Legal action was taken against them under relevant provisions of the Railway Act.

During this period, Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 8.68 lakh were recovered as fine from these offenders, respectively.

Rs 1.28 lakh of the fined amount has been recovered from transgenders.

In addition, campaigns were launched to check the menace of seat cornering in general coaches of long distance trains.

The Railways informed that 36 people involved in seat cornering were identified, apprehended and legal action was initiated against them.