RRB 2024 Annual Calendar released for ALP, Technician, Non Technician, JE and other posts

As per the annual calendar, the ALP post recruitment process will be held from January to March 2024, Technicians recruitment process will be carried from April to June.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 08:58 AM

Hyderabad: The annual calendar for RRB recruitments has been released for ALP, Technician, Non Technician, JE and other posts. The official notice is available on the official website of regional RRBs.

Non Technical Popular Categories – Graduate (Level 4, 5 & 6), Non Technical Popular Categories – Under Graduate (Level 2 & 3), Junior Engineers and Paramedical Categories recruitment process will be done from July to September 2024. Level 1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories will be carried out from October to December.

ALP post CBT examination is tentatively scheduled to be held between June and August 2024. The second stage (CBT 2) exams are tentatively scheduled for September 2024. Aptitude Test (CBAT) is scheduled in November 2024. After Aptitude Test, Shortlist for Document Verification will be released in November 2024/ December 2024.

