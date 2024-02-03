This device can remotely track patient’s oxygen, CO2 levels

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:25 PM

Hyderabad: A senior anesthesia specialist doctor from Government Medical College (GMC), Sangareddy district has collaborated with a team of young biomedical engineers to innovate a novel medical device that can monitor and measure patient’s vital medical (respiratory) gases in an ICU setting from a remote distance on a mobile phone.

The typical consoles that come with a medical device to track respiratory gases like Oxygen and Carbondioxide in a patient are expensive. Such devices, which are part of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) set-up are high-end and costs anywhere between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

The prototype of the new device, named as Etco2monitor capnograph, and the exclusive software that is being utilized on a mobile phone to track the patient’s medical information is already in the testing stage.

“We have designed this novel device with far better functionality, as we can track patient’s vital parameters including the Carbondioxide levels through a mobile phone for just Rs 35,000. There is no need for a huge console and other heavy electronic medical devices at the patient’s bedside,” says Asst Professor, Anesthesia, GMC, Dr Rama Krishna Chaitanya, who along with a few biomedical engineers camp-up with the concept.

One of the unique features of the novel medical device is its ability of non-invasive real-time measurement of respiratory gasses like carbondioxide, during patient’s inspiration and expiration. The device has been specially developed as a monitoring tool to use during anesthesia and intensive care.

“It was a chance meeting in a conference with young biomedical engineers that set-us in this path of innovation. During discussions, I informed them that there was need to develop a cheaper and mobile alternative for existing monitoring systems. It took as more than a year to design and develop the novel device. More refinement is underway and hopefully we should be able to launch the medical device in the market soon,” says Dr Krishna Chaitanya.