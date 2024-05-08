Rs 1 crore ex gratia, job sought for kin of accident victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 12:52 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS Nagarkurnool candidate RS Praveen Kumar has demanded the government to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of two youths, who lost their lives after their bike hit Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy’s car on Monday.

He also demanded the government provide employment to one of the family members and asked the government to provide education to the victims’ children through the MLA’s funds.

Praveen Kumar on Tuesday visited the families of the deceased at the Kalvakurthy Government Hospital and consoled them. He said action should be taken against the MLA who caused the accident and a case of attempted murder should be registered against the driver of the vehicle.

Expressing anger over hospital authorities not providing freezers to keep the bodies of the two youths in the hospital, he said action should be taken against the superintendent of the hospital for his failure to provide freezers.

Outpouring condolences

The incident has sparked an outpouring of condolences from the community, with many expressing shock and sadness over the tragic loss of life.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are underway, as authorities work to determine the cause and assign responsibility