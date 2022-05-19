Rs 14,634 cr Adani data centre in Vizag gets nod

Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has approved the layout plans of Adani group which is coming up with the biggest data centre in the country here, giving the go ahead for construction of the Rs.14,634 crore project, expected to generate 24,990 jobs.

The centre, to be set up on a sprawling 409 acres near Madhurawada in the city, will have a business park, IT firms, Skill university and recreation centres besides the Data Centre Park. The government has already allotted 130 acres to Adani group at the rate of Rs.1 crore per acre.

The government has cleared the proposals for the 200 MW capacity Data Centre Park on 82 acres, the business park on 28 acres, skill development university on 11 acres and recreation park on nine acres. It will also extend power incentives for a period of 20 years. The Adani group has already set up a special purpose vehicles in the name of Vizag Tech Park, a 100 per cent subsidiary unit of the group to kick start the project which will is expected to be completed in seven years’ time.

The data centre park will complete work on 30 MW in the first three years, 60 MW at the end of four years, 110 MW at the end of five, 160 MW in six years and 200 MW by the final year.

