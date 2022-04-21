Rs 2,679 crore sanctioned to construct 3 super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:01 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: In a major boost to tertiary government healthcare facilities, the Telangana government on Thursday has sanctioned an amount of Rs 2,679 crore towards construction of three super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad at LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri.

All the three super-speciality hospitals will function as autonomous institutions and will be named as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), LB Nagar, TIMS, Sanathnagar and TIMS, Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri. With this, including TIMS-Gachibowli, there will be four super-speciality TIMS hospitals in four corners of of the city.

Out of the sanctioned Rs. 2,679 crore, the State government has allocated Rs 900 crore to construct TIMS, LB Nagar, Rs 882 crore for TIMS Sanathnagar and Rs. 897 crore to construct TIMS Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri.

