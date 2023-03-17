Rs 268.39 crore sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan Scheme to Telangana: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy told Rajya Sabha that the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs. 268.39 crore to take up three projects under Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Telangana

Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy told Rajya Sabha that the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs. 268.39 crore to take up three projects under Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Telangana.

Replying to a question by BRS member B Parthasaradhi Reddy about tourism projects sanctioned to Telangana by the Centre, Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre has also sanctioned Rs 140.11 crore to take up three projects under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) Scheme and Rs 65.85 crore for implementing three projects under Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Scheme in Telangana.

Besides, the Centre has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 245.00 lakh for organizing fairs and festivals and tourism related events under Domestic Promotion and Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme to Telangana.

He further stated that as part of promoting Eco tourism in the State, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 91.62 crore for development of Eco Tourism Circuit in Mahaboobnagar district under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, he said and added that Pochampally village has been selected as one of the best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).