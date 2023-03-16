| Bjp Now Tries To Claim Credit For Foxconns Telangana Investment

BJP now tries to claim credit for Foxconn’s Telangana investment

BJP is leaving no opportunity in taking claim for the hard work and efforts put in by others in achieving growth and development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: The BJP is leaving no opportunity in taking claim for the hard work and efforts put in by others in achieving growth and development.

After claiming that Telugu blockbuster movie RRR won the Oscar due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha such as the film script writer V Vijayendra Prasad, BJP leaders are now out to claim credit for Modi for Foxconn’s plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

Union Minister of IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw, sharing a news report on Foxconn’s plans for setting up a unit in Telangana, said this was the outcome of Modi to develop an Aatmanirbhar manufacturing ecosystem!

Outcome of PM @narendramodi Ji’s resolve to develop Aatmanirbhar manufacturing ecosystem.https://t.co/C4WNVjhXqq — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 16, 2023

Joining the band was Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who tweeted: “More momentum for India’s Electronics mfg goals and ambitions of 300Bln by 2026 set by PM @narendramodi ji. After @Apple iphones, now Airpods being made in India.” (Sic).

More momentum for India's #Electronics mfg goals and ambitions of 300Bln by 2026 set by PM @narendramodi ji. After @Apple iphones, now Airpods being made in India 👍🏻🙏🏻#NewIndia #IndiaTechade https://t.co/oVKY48xNCT — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) March 16, 2023

All this is when Foxconn chairman Young Liu himself wrote to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao saying that he was inspired by his vision and efforts in towards the transformation and development of Telangana anf that he looked forward to working with Chandrashekhar Rao in future too.