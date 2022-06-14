Rs.2,977 cr free crop insurance released for Andhra Pradesh farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 2,977 crore under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme for the 2021-Kharif season directly into the accounts of 15.61 lakh farmers at a function held at ChenneKothapalli village of Sri Satyasai district. Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that Anantapur district in the past was known as a drought-ridden district but the farmers’ fortunes had changed in the last three years thanks to copious rainfall. The government took up farmers’ welfare initiatives in such a way that many states were looking at AP, he pointed out and Rs 2,977 crore was now released towards crop insurance of which around Rs 885 crore were released to the farmers from undivided Anantapur district, he said. In all, Rs 6,685 crore was paid to 44.28 lakh farmers in a span of just three years as the government did not want even a single farmer to be left out of the relief.

Referring to the criticism of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and his ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena Party, the Chief Minister said that the duo had no moral right to continue as they were surviving on false campaigns misleading the public. In this context, he noted that the previous TDP government had paid only Rs.3,411 crore to about 30 lakh farmers during its 5-year tenure.

Dislcosing that his government spent Rs 1.28 lakh crore on farmers’ welfare in the last three years through different schemes, Jagan said that the state government had been extending financial relief to the kin of cultivators-including the tenant farmers when they committed suicides due to the farm stress. “We have also paid crop insurance arrears of Rs 715.84 crore left by the previous government and we want you to understand the difference between what we have done,” he stated.