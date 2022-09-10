Rs 46 lakh for Ganesh laddu, Hyderabad sees new record

Source: Twitter/Rohit. The Marakatha Shree Lakshmi Ganapati Utsav Pandal laddu was auctioned for Rs 45,99,999, making it the highest bid for a prasadam laddu not just in the twin cities, but across both the Telugu States.

Hyderabad: Auctions for the laddu prasadam from Ganesh idol pandals soared to a new high this year with the laddu of the Marakatha Shree Lakshmi Ganapati Utsav Pandal in Alwal circle going for a whopping Rs.46 lakh.

This pushed the famous Balapur Laddu, which was auctioned for Rs.24.6 lakh this year, to second place.

While the Balapur laddu was successful bid by a local farmer and realtor V Laxma Reddy for a whopping Rs.24.60 lakh, the Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Laddu of Kanajiguda Marakata was bid for Rs 45,99,999 by a couple, Geetapriya and Venkata Rao.