‘Rs 500 crore allocated for implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Khammam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Collector VP Gautham addressing Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries at Kothakaraigudem of Penuballi mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday

Khammam: The State government has allotted Rs 500 crore for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Khammam district, informed District Collector VP Gautham. He informed that dalits had some apprehensions over the implementation of Dalit Bandhu, but with the grounding of many units and crediting of amount to the beneficiaries’ accounts has boosted their faith in the scheme.

Gautham along with MLA S Venkata Veeraiah interacted with the beneficiaries and created awareness among them about the scheme at Kothakaraigudem village in Penuballi mandal in the district on Wednesday. The Collector advised the beneficiaries to earn good income and become financially strong. He told the beneficiaries to choose different types of units depending on their prior experience.

The district had good demand for dairy units. Nearly eight lakh litres of milk was needed for the people in the district regularly but only 2.5 lakh litres was supplied by local farmers. Hence the beneficiaries should concentrate on selecting dairy farms to make good money, he suggested. Around 75 beneficiaries in the village grounded the units already, he added.

MLA Veeraiah said the Dalit Bandhu was a model scheme in the country. The government gave the opportunity for dalits to empower them and they should utilise the scheme efficiently and grow financially strong.

Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, Revenue Divisional Officer Ch Satyanaryana, sarpanch D Sridevi and others were present.

