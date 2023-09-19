RS chairman adjourns proceedings for 30 mins to interact with floor leaders

Soon after the national anthem, as the House met for the first time in the new Parliament building, the chairman adjourned the proceedings

By PTI Published Date - 02:40 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday adjourned House proceedings for 30 minutes till 2.47 pm to interact with floor leaders of various political parties on “an important issue”.

Soon after the national anthem, as the House met for the first time in the new Parliament building, the chairman adjourned the proceedings.

“I am adjourning the House for half an hour to interact with floor leaders on an important issue,” he said.

Earlier, the MPs attended a function in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, marking the move to the new Parliament complex.