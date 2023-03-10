| Rtc Bus Runs Over Two Youngsters In Sangareddy

RTC bus runs over two youngsters in Sangareddy

Two youngsters were killed after a speeding bus hit their two-wheeler at Mythabkhan Guda in Kondapur Mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

RTC bus knocked down two youngsters at Mythabkhan Guda in Sangareddy district on Friday

Sangareddy: Two youngsters were killed after a speeding bus hit their two-wheeler at Mythabkhan Guda in Kondapur Mandal on Friday evening.

Chakali Sai Kumar (20) of Gollapally village in Kondapur Mandal and Lambadi Mohan (22) of Damaragidda village in Narayankhed Mandal were travelling on the bike from Gollapally to Mallepally when the RTC bus ran over them.

Both were killed on the spot. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Sangareddy Government Hospital for postmortem.