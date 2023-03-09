Pay arrears to sugarcane farmers: Sangareddy Collector instructs Trident Sugars

In a meeting with the Trident management, Collector A Sharath has instructed Trident Sugars to pay all the arrears to the sugarcane farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Collector A Sharath is talking to management of Trident Sugars in Sangareddy on Thursday

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath has instructed the management of Trident Sugars Limited to pay all the arrears to the sugarcane farmers.

In a meeting with the Trident management, workers representatives in the presence of Superintendent of Police M Ramana Kumar on Thursday, the Collector asked the management to keep the statistics of the purchase of sugarcane, available stocks, sugarcane stocks, and arrears to be paid to the farmers.

When the management complained that the workers were not cooperating with them in selling sugarcane, he suggested the workers allow the company to continue the trade and assured the workers get all their issues were resolved.

He has further suggested the workers meet the labour commissioner if there were any issues in the industry.

Additional Collector G Veera Reddy, District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar, Sugarcane Development Committee Chairman Umakanth Patil, Deputy Labour Commissioner Ravindar Reddy, Assistant Cane Commissioner Rajashekhar and others were present.