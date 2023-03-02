| Three Of Family Killed After Lorry Crashes Into Roadside Hut In Sangareddy

Lorry ran into a roadside hut at Kolluru in Sangareddy district, killing three persons on Thursday.

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed in a road mishap when a lorry crashed into a roadside hut near Kolluru in Ramachandrapuram on Thursday.

According to Ramachandrapuram police, the lorry, which was heading to Chittoor from Haryana carrying rice, veered off the Outer Ring Road and slipped down the road, crashing into the hut located close to the service road of the ORR.

The victims were Babu Rathod (48) his wife Kamali Bhai (43) and their son Basappa Rathod (23). Death was instant for all three.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital Patancheru for postmortem. The Ramachandrapuram police have registered a case and investigation is on.