Rubina Dilaik back as Saumya in ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 14” winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to return to the soap “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”. She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey.

“After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” she says.

The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a ‘kinnar’, or transgender.

“Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers have showered on it,” says Rubina.

The actress returns on the Colors show next week.