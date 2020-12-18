Rupak Ronaldson completes the production of his next film ‘Pareshan’

Despite obstacles, Kobbarimetta director Rupak Ronaldson completes the production of his next film

By | Santosh Padala | Published: 7:57 pm 7:59 pm

If the name Rupak Ronaldson doesn’t ring a bell, here’s something that would probably help you make the connection — Kobbarimetta. The Sampoornesh Babu-starrer has been directed by this native of Ramakrishnapur town. Rupak is now directing another movie titled Pareshan, which is touted to be the first comedy drama written in authentic rural Telangana dialect.

The maiden publicity poster of the film, released recently, evoked an overwhelming response. Prominent film director Ram Gopal Varma shared the poster on his Twitter handle, complimenting the director and the team for coming up with a thought-provoking image. Tackling the Covid-19 and resultant challenges, Rupak Ronaldson and his team has accomplished production of his second project Pareshan in record time. The shooting of the film, being produced by a non-resident Indian Siddharth Rallapalli, commenced on August 15 when the district was seeing alarming positive cases of Covid-19.

“I had been planning to make this film when I was directing Kobbarimatta in 2017. I authored the story and the script of the movie three years ago. I met many top producers who were disinterested in financing the movie. I decided to make it as an independent film. I still cannot believe myself for accomplishing the production, braving many odds,” Rupak told Hyderabad Today.

Many challenges

The young director recalled how he had instilled confidence among artistes, who were not willing to act, by constantly motivating them. “We hired individual houses for providing accommodation to artistes and craftsmen during the lockdown. Residents of a village did not allow us to enter their habitation fearing the spread of the deadly virus. Shooting was halted for a fortnight when an assistant director tested positive for Covid-19,” he recounted.

The team of Pareshan availed services of physicians working with private hospitals of Mancherial town and took preventive measures such as wearing face masks, washing hands, using sanitisers and maintaining physical distance. Certain artistes and technicians who were infected with the disease had to leave to curtail the spread of the disease, while some artistes were not ready to be a part of the project.

The promising director recalled that despite many obstacles, they could complete the production in just two months. He attributed the success of making the film to cooperation extended by locals, employees of the coal major, policemen and officials of various departments. “We proved that one can make a movie in rural parts and with the help of limited resources,” he claimed.

First film in Mancherial

Incidentally, Pareshan is the first movie to have been shot in different parts of Mancherial district and to feature local talented artistes and craftsmen. Majority of the scenes were recorded in colonies of Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur, lodges and houses of Mancherial town, Bokkalagutta, Sheshupalli, Doragaripalli, Amaravadi village in Mandamarri mandal and in underground coal mines. A few scenes were shot at the historic Gandhari Fort and the famous picnic spot MCC Quarry.

Local artistes

While lead role is played by George Reddy fame Thiruveer, Arjun, Raju, Ravi, Banni Abhiram who shined in short-films and belonging to coal belt towns were roped in the movie. Female characters and minor roles are essayed by inexperienced women and homemakers of the district. Lyricist Akkala Chandramuli, a native of Ramakrishnapur, is penning songs.

According to the makers, one of the songs would be released in the last week of December. The movie is likely to hit screens in the month of February. The movie portrays the incidents and lifestyle of youngsters living in coal belt towns. Songs are composed by Yaswanth Nag. The director of photography is Vasu Pendem. Haris Shankar TN is editing the film.

