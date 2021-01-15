Rural areas witnessing rapid growth: Srinivas Goud

Minister said Shilparamam has been developed as a platform to showcase Telugu culture and tradition in a serene rural setting along with presenting activities such as Gangireddu songs and Haridasu kirtans

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Accompanied by his family members, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday participated in the Sankranti festivities organised by the State Tourism and Cultural Affairs department at Shilparamam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Shilparamam has been developed as a platform to showcase Telugu culture and tradition in a serene rural setting along with presenting activities such as Gangireddu songs and Haridasu kirtans, amid the growing concrete structures in the city.

After the formation of the State, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the rural side of the State has been registering unprecedented progress with the development of infrastructure, he said.

Shilparamams have become useful venues for the denizens and with the support of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, one such facility has been created at Uppal Bhagayath and one more centre is being set up at Mahabubnagar, Goud said.

Those living in urban areas along with families are now able to celebrate festivals at Shilparamam in a traditional way in rural settings, he said. As part of Sankranti festivities, several cultural programmes were organised at the Hampi theatre in Shilparamam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .