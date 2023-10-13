| Russian Delegation Led By Upper House Speaker Arrives In Delhi To Participate In 9th P20 Summit

The theme of the event this year is "Parliaments for One Earth, One family, One future"

Published Date - 09:45 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: A delegation of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (the Upper House of the Russian parliament), led by Speaker Valentina Matvienko, arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20).

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and Member of the Federation Council Committee on Agricultural and Food Policy and Environmental Management, Tatyana Gigel, as well as members of the Duma.

The forum programme includes four sections — ‘Agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress’, ‘Sustainable Energy Transition – Gateway to Green Future’, ‘Mainstreaming Gender Equality – From Women’s Empowerment to Women Led Development’ and ‘Transformation in Peoples’ Lives through Public Digital Platforms’.

During the visit, the Russian delegates will also hold talks with the Indian representatives.

At the conclusion of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), a joint final statement is to be adopted.