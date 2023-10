9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit In New Delhi: Inauguration, Participants, And Goals

This summit will span two days, occurring on both October 13th and 14th, and will take place at the recently constructed India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi, located in Dwarka, New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Summit Inauguration

The 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) is scheduled to commence on October 13th, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the inauguration.