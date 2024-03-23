Russian Embassy in New Delhi flies national flag half-mast after Moscow terror attack

Terrorists, reportedly dressed in camouflage uniforms, stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow at around 8 p.m. on Friday, opening fire and setting off explosives.

By IANS Published Date - 23 March 2024, 12:09 PM

New Delhi: As a sign of mourning and grief, the Russian Embassy in India is flying its national flag at half-mast in New Delhi after a dastardly terror attack in Moscow left more than 60 people dead and several others injured.

“As a sign of mourning and grief for the victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow, the Russian Embassy in India flies the national flag at half-mast. We express our sincere condolences to the families of those deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the Russian Embassy said in a post on X on Saturday.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the attackers had “retreated to their bases safely”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of Russia and slammed the terrorist attack in the country.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on X that they have been receiving phone calls with condolences from ordinary citizens from all around the globe.

“The international community is obliged to condemn this (bloody terrorist attack in Moscow) horrendous crime!” Russia’s MFA said.

The US also slammed the attack, describing it as a “terrible incident”. “The images are just horrible and just hard to watch,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.