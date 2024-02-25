Russia’s military death toll in Ukraine rises to 409,820

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Sunday in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform news agency report.

By IANS Published Date - 25 February 2024, 12:56 PM

Kiev: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 409,820 Russian armed personnel in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to February 25, 2024, including 810 Russian armed personnel on Saturday alone, media reported.

The Ukrainian armed personnel have also destroyed 6,542 Russian tanks (+8 on Saturday), 12,441 armoured combat vehicles (+16), 9,981 artillery systems (+29), 999 multiple launch rocket systems, 684 air defence systems, 340 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 7,681 unmanned aerial vehicles (+22), 1,907 cruise missiles (+2), 25 warships/cutters, one submarine, 13,011 motor vehicles (+23), and 1,578 special equipment units (+2).

Data on Russian army losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform news agency reported, there were 84 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine as on Sunday.