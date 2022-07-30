Russo Brothers shower praise on ‘RRR’, say it’s a ‘perfectly done epic’

Hyderabad: The Russo Brothers and Indian director S.S. Rajamouli are the brains behind the most recent examples of this trend – both are known for their action-packed extravaganzas- ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘RRR’, respectively. The trio got up to discuss their different loves for the genre and what inspires fans all across the world, via a virtual meet.

Rajamouli found it both satisfying and unexpected to see the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer ‘RRR’ grow to become the most watched Indian movie on Netflix, with more than 47 million hours of total viewing time with subtitles in 15 other languages.

“Yes, I was taken aback by how the West received it”, the ‘Chatrapathi’ director admits in the Netflix-arranged conversation.

“Everyone enjoys a good narrative, but I didn’t expect I could make movies for everyone, or acquire a grip over the Western sensibilities”, Rajamouli stated, during his discussion with the Russo Brothers.

“I had never trusted myself. Therefore, I was genuinely shocked when ‘RRR’ first appeared on Netflix, when viewers began to watch it, when word of mouth began to spread, and when the reviewers began to give it positive reviews.”

All three directors concur that action is the most broadly appealing genre to base their narratives on, despite their shared belief that movies should be anchored in emotion, which Rajamouli refers to as “the basement on which you can create this great extravaganza.”

Joe asserts that “Action is a universal language. Geography and choreography are involved. Without words, it can be communicated. Therefore, I do believe that it is, in many respects, the most transcending genre, the most accessible to everyone in the world.”

Post their virtual conversation, the Russo Brothers took to their Twitter, to write: “Such an honor getting to meet THE great SS Rajamouli.”