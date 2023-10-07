Ruturaj Gaikwad cherishes unforeseen Asian Games triumph

Gaikwad said that the victory in their debut Asian Games in Hangzhou would not have been possible without everyone's contribution.

By ANI Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hangzhou: After the Indian men’s cricket team secured the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games, Indian team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed gratitude towards the team management and the selectors for having faith in him.

Indian team won a gold medal in Hangzhou due to a better T20 ranking after the summit clash against Afghanistan was called off because of rain.

“Feels good to be part of something unexpected. Thanks to the Indian team management and the selectors for having faith in me. I would like to thank everyone involved in this game all the 15 player and all the support staff who gave their more than 100 per cent. I think this wouldn’t have been possible without everyone…” Gaikwad told ANI.

Talking about Nation Anthem playing after their podium finish, Gaikwad said, “Pretty special I would say not really used to such kind of feeling.” Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a century in India’s first match of the event, said was enjoying his game while playing fearless cricket.

“I think it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s really good and I’m just trying my best whenever I’m going out there and making sure that whatever I can express and support the team to win the matches and just go out there fearless and enjoy the game,” Jaiswal told ANI.

Jaiswal also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and staff for working hard on the team.

“We had an amazing camp, thanks to BCCI and thanks to all the staff and everyone who really worked hard on us… And it has been amazing,” said the India batter.

En route to the gold medal match, India began their campaign in the quarterfinals against Nepal with a 23-run victory against Nepal and beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semifinals.