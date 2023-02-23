‘Rx Propellant plans big in Hyderabad’

Rx Propellant is a life sciences infrastructure platform focused on building clusters for research and manufacturing in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Rx Propellant is a life sciences infrastructure platform focused on building clusters for research and manufacturing in India. Its operations are in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. In October last year, it announced multiple projects at Genome Valley involving investments of about Rs 900 crore. Ketki Tulpule, vice-president, Rx Propellant, explains about the company activities to B Krishna Mohan

Portfolio

We have a portfolio of about 5 million sqft spanning multiple projects in Genome Valley (Hyderabad) and Bengaluru. The platform offers an ‘asset-light’ proposition for organisations to scale up. Rx Propellant complements infrastructure development through talent skilling, scientific networking, and startup incubation. Our initiative ‘GV Connect’ aims at fostering collaboration within life sciences clusters through networking events and leadership.

We currently have a portfolio of seven campuses in Genome Valley. The cumulative built-up area is about 2.5 million sqft. We have announced about nine lakh sq ft of new development in October 2022. These developments are in various stages and will be ready in phases within the next 6-18 months.

Plans

We are ambitious in our growth plans at Genome Valley and key locations beyond the cluster as well in Hyderabad. Our objective is to strengthen and grow clusters.

Life sciences infra

There has been increased demand for life sciences space across segments, especially as part of a unified cluster. Telangana is seeing increased investments in life sciences by global majors. For instance, in recent times, Eurofins, Gland Pharma and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) have announced multi-million dollar investments for setting up operations in Hyderabad.

This trend is only going to go up. The biotech and startup ecosystem is getting stronger along with unprecedented growth in global demand for India’s contract research, development and manufacturing (CDMO) services and vaccines. Making space available to meet the growth aspirations of the life sciences industry is what we are catering to.

BioAsia

BioAsia is among the biggest life sciences gatherings in Asia. Over the years, the event has gained significant stature and prestige and witnesses the participation of more than 2,000 global leaders from over 50 countries every year.

It is an ideal opportunity to network with industry leaders and communicate the value we bring in helping them scale efficiently. BioAsia has also over the years played an important role in promoting Genome Valley, which has been instrumental in inducting multiple prominent organisations within the cluster.