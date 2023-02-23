Asia’s largest life-sciences, healthcare event, BioAsia 2023, to begin on Friday

The event will explore the theme of ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: The 20th edition of the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, BioAsia 2023, organised by the Government of Telangana will begin here on Friday.

To feature prominent government dignitaries, more than 2,500 industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates from over 50 countries, the event will explore the theme of ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’. The theme, based on the ideas of ‘One Health: Integrating cross-sectoral ecosystems to safeguard the future’; ‘Next Generation Health: Harnessing disruptive technologies such as data, analytics, extended reality, AI and blockchain to deliver personalised healthcare’; and ‘Equity: Driving accessibility and affordability to quality healthcare for all’, is scheduled to be deliberated by over 800 corporates across several partnering meetings and discussed by more than 70 eminent speakers.

To continue till February 26 at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC), the event, billed Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum, is moving back to an in-person format after the pandemic, and is being held at a time when Telangana is looking to double the size of the life sciences sector in the State from the current $ 50 billion to $ 100 billion in size and that of the people working in the sector from four lakh to eight lakh over the next five years.

BioAsia, which has created a legacy in the words of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, by providing a platform for global leaders to deliberate on healthcare’s key requirements over the last 20 years, will deliberate on the healthcare industry, operationalising the One Health approach, building resilient supply chains, opportunities for the Indian medtech industry, role of AI, ML, Metaverse in healthcare, regulatory and government support among others.