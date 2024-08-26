Rythu Bharosa delay adds to ryots’ misery in Telangana

Banks also refusing to extend new loans due to incomplete waiver process

26 August 2024

Hyderabad: Even as the Vanakalam (Kharif) crop season is drawing to an end, uncertainty looms large over farmers in Telangana as the much anticipated financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme remains elusive. Despite the Congress government’s promises, farmers are yet to receive any support, leaving them to struggle for investment. The situation is worsened by the banks refusing to extend new loans due to the incomplete loan waiver process, adding to the farmers’ financial distress.

The Congress party, in its election manifesto, had pledged to increase the assistance amount to Rs.7,500 per acre per season, promising Rs.15,000 across two seasons. However, after assuming power, the government announced that it would review the existing Rythu Bandhu scheme to ensure that only eligible farmers receive the benefits, as they believed that the previous scheme disproportionately favoured the wealthy and non-farming landowners.

A Cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, was formed on July 2 to address these issues. After holding meetings with farmers in various districts and gathering inputs, the consultation process took a back seat with no further progress. The much-anticipated guidelines, which were expected to be discussed and approved during the Assembly’s budget sessions starting on July 23, remain undecided. This review resulted in delays that have left farmers in a state of uncertainty.

Speculation is rife that the government may impose a ceiling on the Rythu Bharosa scheme, limiting assistance to those with a land extent upto five or ten acres. As per the latest statistics available with the Agriculture department, about 68.99 lakh farmers owning around 1.52 crore acres in the State received Rs.7,625 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme during the last Yasangi (Rabi) season. Of this, about 62.34 lakh farmers have less than five acres totalling around one crore acres. Thus, the State government is said to be planning to cut down on its expenditure by around 35 per cent and ensure benefit for 90 per cent farmers.

However, the delay in finalising these guidelines, coupled with the absence of financial aid, has left farmers anxious and uncertain about their future. As the monsoon season draws to a close, the uncertainty in providing Rythu Bharosa has placed an unbearable burden on Telangana’s farmers, casting a shadow over the State’s agriculture sector.

The previous BRS government, under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, had ensured that farmers received their investment assistance promptly for nearly 12 consecutive seasons. Last year, funds were disbursed starting June 26, with all eligible farmers receiving their payments by August 23. Thus, farmers received investment support, ensuring a smooth cultivation process. In contrast, the current Congress government is yet to provide clarity on when the financial aid under the proposed Rythu Bharosa will be distributed.