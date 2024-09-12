S Madhusudhana Chary recognised as Legislative Council LoP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 09:11 PM

File Photo of MLC S Madhusudhana Chary

Hyderabad: Former Assembly Speaker and BRS MLC, Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, has been recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council.

The announcement was made by the secretary to State Legislature Dr V. Narasimha Charyulu on Wednesday.

Madhusudhanachary’s tenure as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council began with effect from Wednesday, according to a notification from the State Legislature.