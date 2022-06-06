Sabitha Indra Reddy launches free online coaching facility for students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Monday launched a free online coaching facility for students appearing for various competitive entrance exams including Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, and Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister urged students to make good use of the opportunity being extended by the State government free of cost. Last year, when the free coaching was extended, students from other States also enrolled and secured top ranks in the entrance examinations, she said.

Experts in different subjects would be conducting the coaching classes and interested students can enroll on the website https://tscie.rankr.io/, she added.