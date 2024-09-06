Sachin-Jigar remember SSR on 11th anniversary of ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’

Set in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the movie explored the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationship and arranged marriage.

By IANS Published Date - 6 September 2024, 05:20 PM

Mumbai: On the 11th anniversary of the romantic comedy film ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, the dynamic music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) who starred in the film.

‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

It features Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Set in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the movie explored the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationship and arranged marriage.

Talking about the same, Sachin-Jigar said: “Shuddh Desi Romance is an album that’s really close to our hearts. As the movie turns 11, we can’t help but remember how Sushant, Parineeti and Vaani’s performance added that extra spark to our music.”

“Seeing the same love for the album, even after all these years, fills us with a lot of pride. We want to thank the audience for keeping these songs alive and showering them with so much love,” they added.

The album was an instant success as soon as it dropped, including hit songs like ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein,’ ‘Gulabi,’ and the title track ‘Shuddh Desi Romance.’ Even today, fans continue to enjoy these tracks. ‘Gulabi’ especially remains popular on social media, with people creating Instagram reels using the song.

On the work front, it seems like Sachin-Jigar is in no mood for a break. The duo, whose recent release ‘Stree 2’ is making waves, have ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, ‘Ekkis’, ‘Naadaniya’, and ‘Maalik’ in the pipeline.