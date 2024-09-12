Saddened to learn about demise of Sitaram Yechury: President Murmu

The three-time party chief died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 72.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues.

She said Yechury, a committed ideologue, won friends cutting across the party lines.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Shri Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues,” Murmu said in a post on X.