Sadhus clash in Ayodhya over temple offerings

By PTI Published: Published Date - 11:05 AM, Thu - 18 August 22

Ayodhya: Two groups of sadhus clashed Thursday early morning here over the share of temple offerings, police said.

The incident took place at Narsingh temple under Ayodhya Kotwali Police Station around 4 am with a brief moment of panic when explosion-like sounds were heard.

According to the police, the fight broke out between the temple Mahant and its priest over an issue that started a couple of months ago.

“There was a dispute over the ownership and possession of the temple for the offerings and the income. We have detained both the parties involved in the clash,” Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari told PTI.

The CO, however, denied that any bombs exploding during the fight. “Some high decibel crackers were burst to create terror,” he said.

Till now no FIR has been registered by the police and the matter is being investigated, the CO added.