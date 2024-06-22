Sahaja adavances to semifinals

The State player secured a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over Olivia Lincer of Poland to reach the last four stage of the competition.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:57 PM

Sahaja Yamalapalli

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli adavanced into semifinals of the singles event of the ITF 35K Women Tennis tournament at Wichita, Kansas on Saturday.

Results: Semifinal: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Olivia Lincer (Poland) 6-1, 6-1.